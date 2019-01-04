TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 279780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.37 ($4.80).

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/tr-property-investment-trust-try-sets-new-1-year-low-at-351-00.html.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.