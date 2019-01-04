Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stake Lessened by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 66.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 58.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Tractor Supply by 23.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 160,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.35. 122,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $1,968,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

