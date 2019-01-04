Traders Buy High Volume of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Call Options (ALDR)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,857 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,913% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

ALDR stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $700.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.68. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.22. Sell-side analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, insider John A. Latham sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $335,526.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,897.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $67,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $78,788.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,086 shares of company stock worth $472,973. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $128,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $286,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy High Volume of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Call Options (ALDR)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/traders-buy-high-volume-of-alder-biopharmaceuticals-call-options-aldr.html.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.