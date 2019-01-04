Traders Buy High Volume of Xerox Put Options (XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,545 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 744% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,250 put options.
In related news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $83,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Xerox by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,251,000 after purchasing an additional 279,753 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.
XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.
XRX opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. Xerox has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Xerox had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.
Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.