Traders Buy Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $84.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $26.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.09 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $52.38

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,587,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,769,000 after buying an additional 5,428,174 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 9,410,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,542,000 after buying an additional 973,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,315 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,731,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,082,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,592,000 after purchasing an additional 115,949 shares in the last quarter.

