Traders Buy Shares of salesforce.com (CRM) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $207.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.91 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, salesforce.com had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded down ($1.42) for the day and closed at $135.55Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $849,339.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,939.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $29,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,014.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,961,845 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.78, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,466,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,873 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13,746.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,382 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

