Traders Buy Shares of Welltower (WELL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $59.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.01 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Welltower had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Welltower traded down ($2.12) for the day and closed at $67.29

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $317,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,144,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,625,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Welltower by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

