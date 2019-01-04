Traders Purchase Large Volume of Entercom Communications Call Options (ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 476 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 833% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of ETM opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Entercom Communications has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 209.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $2,612,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,465,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,361,124 in the last three months. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,298,000 after buying an additional 1,302,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,298,000 after buying an additional 1,302,280 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 250,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 31.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 58.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 852,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

