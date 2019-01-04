Traders Purchase Large Volume of New York Community Bancorp Call Options (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 587% compared to the typical daily volume of 304 call options.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $272.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 711.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,959,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 134,589 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,343,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 86.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 96,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

