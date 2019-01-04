Traders Sell Care.com (CRCM) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) on strength during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $3.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.43 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Care.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Care.com traded up $0.18 for the day and closed at $19.49Specifically, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 6,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $111,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,205 shares in the company, valued at $610,054.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 24,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $461,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,500,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,234. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRCM. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Care.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Care.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $614.00 million, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Care.com had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Care.com Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Care.com by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com (NYSE:CRCM)

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

