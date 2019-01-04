Traders Sell Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) on Strength (GOOGL)

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $369.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $491.35 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $121.56 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alphabet had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $9.72 for the day and closed at $1,054.68

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,331.42.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $727.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) on Strength (GOOGL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/traders-sell-shares-of-alphabet-googl-on-strength-googl.html.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.