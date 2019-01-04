Traders Sell Shares of Citigroup (C) on Strength Following Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) on strength during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $82.00. $157.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $225.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $67.52 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Citigroup had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Citigroup traded up $1.47 for the day and closed at $53.53

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

