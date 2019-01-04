Traders Sell Shares of Hormel Foods (HRL) on Strength (HRL)

Traders sold shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $21.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.28 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Hormel Foods had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. Hormel Foods traded up $0.35 for the day and closed at $41.68

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $411,860.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,586.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 48,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $2,213,061.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,820. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 103.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 114,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

