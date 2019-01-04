Transcodium 24 Hour Volume Hits $403,716.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $227,292.00 and approximately $403,716.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.02276591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00156601 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00198834 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025987 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025997 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

