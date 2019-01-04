Travelers Companies’ (TRV) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to catastrophe loss remains a headwind for the company’s underwriting results. Nonetheless, Travelers boasts a strong market position as one of the leading writers of auto and homeowners’ insurance plus commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. It has been generating sufficient capital and prudently using the same to boost shareholder value as well as pursue its growth initiatives. A solid retention and a positive renewal rate change are the company’s positives. With the progressing interest rate environment, Travelers expects $20-$25 million higher after-tax net investment income on a quarterly basis in 2019.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $115.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

