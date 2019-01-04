Tribune Resources Ltd (ASX:TBR) insider Anthony Billis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($11,347.52).

Tribune Resources stock remained flat at $A$4.00 ($2.84) during trading hours on Friday. 6,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Tribune Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$5.30 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of A$8.50 ($6.03).

Get Tribune Resources alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tribune Resources Ltd (TBR) Insider Buys A$16,000.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/tribune-resources-ltd-tbr-insider-buys-a16000-00-in-stock.html.

Tribune Resources Company Profile

Tribune Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the East Kundana and West Kundana joint venture tenements. The company is based in South Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.