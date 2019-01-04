TriNet Group Inc (TNET) VP Edward Griese Sells 482 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) VP Edward Griese sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $19,501.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 19th, Edward Griese sold 1,141 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $47,477.01.

On Monday, November 19th, Edward Griese sold 1,141 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $50,455.02.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,282,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,282,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,740,000 after purchasing an additional 432,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 13,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 816,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 810,490 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

