Trueblue (TBI) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Trueblue from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

TBI stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $900.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trueblue by 139.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trueblue during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Trueblue during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trueblue by 141.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trueblue during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

