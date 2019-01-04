Truxton (TRUX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. Truxton has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.