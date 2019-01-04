Ubex Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, BitMart and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $2.60 million and $1.17 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.55 or 0.13078996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00029023 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,050,983,806 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, BitForex, YoBit, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

