UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (IFXA) a €24.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.40 ($35.35) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($29.77) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.33 ($28.29).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

