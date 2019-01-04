UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Redrow (RDW)

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Redrow to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 679.44 ($8.88).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 489 ($6.39) on Wednesday. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

