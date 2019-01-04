UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Glencore (GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the natural resources company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 360 ($4.70). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 377.86 ($4.94).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 269.05 ($3.52) on Friday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

