UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.43) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 707.33 ($9.24).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.