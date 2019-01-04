UBS Group Reiterates GBX 930 Price Target for Just Eat (JE)

UBS Group set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report issued on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 690 ($9.02) price target on Just Eat and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on Just Eat and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Just Eat from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 859.18 ($11.23).

LON:JE opened at GBX 570.60 ($7.46) on Monday. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir sold 5,000 shares of Just Eat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.70), for a total value of £29,450 ($38,481.64).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

