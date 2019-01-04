UDR, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 66.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

UDR stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. UDR has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $42.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,969,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,686,000. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

