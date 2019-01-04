ugChain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. ugChain has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $92,953.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ugChain has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ugChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.40 or 0.13031523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028535 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001314 BTC.

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003308 BTC.

About ugChain

ugChain (CRYPTO:UGC) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

