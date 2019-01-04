UGI Corp (UGI) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,723 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in UGI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in UGI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 213,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE UGI opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In related news, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $544,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 9,184 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $525,600.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,279 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. ValuEngine upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “UGI Corp (UGI) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/ugi-corp-ugi-shares-sold-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.