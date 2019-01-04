UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in UMB Financial were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,908,000 after purchasing an additional 220,396 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $20,039,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $35,029.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $104,498.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,278.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,611 shares of company stock valued at $170,238. 10.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of UMBF opened at $61.34 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

WARNING: “UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/umb-financial-corp-umbf-stake-lessened-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.