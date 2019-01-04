UniFirst Corp (UNF) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 241.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,462 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in UniFirst by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in UniFirst by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in UniFirst by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNF. ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $133.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.77. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $132.38 and a 1 year high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $438.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.21 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

In other news, VP Cynthia Croatti sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $323,065.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,888 shares of company stock worth $1,295,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

