United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Insider Bill M. Gilbert Sells 2,237 Shares

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 2,237 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $52,658.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. United Community Banks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,110,000 after purchasing an additional 823,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/united-community-banks-inc-ucbi-insider-bill-m-gilbert-sells-2237-shares.html.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.