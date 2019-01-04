United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 142.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palo Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,816,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,825,000 after purchasing an additional 183,790 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $94.45 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-shares-bought-by-cohen-steers-inc.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.