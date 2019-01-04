Univar (UNVR) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Univar in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Univar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Univar from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Univar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Univar stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.61. 459,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,822. Univar has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Carr acquired 1,500 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Univar by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,942,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 521,840 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Univar by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 305,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

