Universal Display (OLED) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display is a leading developer of technology and intellectual property (IP). The company is expected to benefit from strong end-market demand. New OLED-based product launches from premium handset makers like Apple, Google, Huawei, Oppo, Samsung, and Vivo are expected to augment order growth rate and the top line, going forward. However, the company provided a discouraging forthcoming guidance. Sluggishness in the premium smartphone market doesn’t bode well for Universal Display in the near term. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, long lead times; intensifying competition and volatility in foreign exchange are major headwinds. Further, Universal Display faces significant customer concentration, as a huge chunk of revenues come from few customers like Samsung and LG. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.10.

Universal Display stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.93. 29,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,657. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $342,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4,030.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

