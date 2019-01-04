USA Technologies (USAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USAT. BidaskClub lowered USA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered USA Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

USAT stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $233.40 million, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in USA Technologies by 1,467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in USA Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 811,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in USA Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,382,000 after acquiring an additional 337,016 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in USA Technologies by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 747,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 406,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

