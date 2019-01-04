Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $267,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $171.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $678.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

