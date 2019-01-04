ValuEngine Downgrades Atlas Financial (AFH) to Strong Sell

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFH. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ AFH opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Atlas Financial has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Atlas Financial had a negative return on equity of 48.83% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $55.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atlas Financial in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Financial in the third quarter worth about $819,000. New Vernon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 32.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 34,252 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

