ValuEngine Downgrades Avid Technology (AVID) to Hold

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avid Technology by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

