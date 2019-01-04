ValuEngine Downgrades e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to Hold

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 11,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $46,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $684,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,757,792. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

