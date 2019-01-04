ValuEngine Downgrades ImmuCell (ICCC) to Hold

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.23. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 13.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ImmuCell stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 1.67% of ImmuCell at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves.

