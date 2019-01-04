ValuEngine Downgrades SBA Communications (SBAC) to Hold

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $180.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $189.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $162.54 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 79,908 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $13,781,732.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 133,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,050,960.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 15,875 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,746,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,887 shares of company stock worth $88,441,242 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.