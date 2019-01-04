ValuEngine Lowers FormFactor (FORM) to Hold

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on FormFactor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. FormFactor has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $17.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.13 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in FormFactor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,751,000 after buying an additional 600,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,751,000 after buying an additional 600,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FormFactor by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 166,074 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FormFactor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

