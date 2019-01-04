ValuEngine Upgrades Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to Hold

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 28.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,327 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

