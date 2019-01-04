ValuEngine Upgrades BancFirst (BANF) to “Sell”

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th.

BancFirst stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

