ValuEngine Upgrades Curis (CRIS) to “Hold”

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

CRIS stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.27. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 299.20% and a negative net margin of 316.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Curis will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 30.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 145,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Curis by 780.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 65,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

