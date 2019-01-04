ValuEngine Upgrades Malibu Boats (MBUU) to “Hold”

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MBUU. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Malibu Boats to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $724.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 10,466 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $506,135.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 12,036 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $551,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $23,934,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 49,228 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 72.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 62.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

