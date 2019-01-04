ValuEngine Upgrades McEwen Mining (MUX) to Buy

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 28,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,715. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $613.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in McEwen Mining by 24.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,651,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada.

