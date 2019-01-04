ValuEngine Upgrades National Western Life Group (NWLI) to “Hold”

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $296.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.19. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $260.64 and a 52-week high of $343.22.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.44 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Western Life Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in National Western Life Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 197,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.