ValuEngine Upgrades Telefonica (TEF) to “Hold”

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Telefonica to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefonica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE TEF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 0.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

