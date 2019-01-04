ValuEngine Upgrades Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) to Hold

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Two Rivers Bancorp stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.43. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles F. Butrico, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,982.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870 in the last ninety days. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 236,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 286.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 35.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

